Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman Sells 5,500 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.31. 775,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.10. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

