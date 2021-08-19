Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman Sells 5,500 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.31. 775,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.10. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
