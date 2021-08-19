National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report sales of $259.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.15 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $218.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $980.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $968.50 million to $993.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NESR opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,928,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

