National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE NNN opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.