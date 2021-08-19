National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of National Retail Properties worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

