NativeCoin (N8V) Trading Up 135.5% Over Last 7 Days

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 109.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $450.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 135.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00064326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00311222 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00044553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.