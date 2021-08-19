Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.80 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $882.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $283,655.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,901 shares of company stock valued at $708,686 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

