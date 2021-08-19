Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $38.60 million and approximately $873,012.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004483 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002059 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00036756 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030526 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,430,185 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

