Navcoin Trading Down 8.1% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $35.14 million and $521,876.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00032685 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,424,078 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

