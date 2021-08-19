NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Announces GBX 0.39 Dividend

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NBMI stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). 241,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,569. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 90.80 ($1.19). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.40.

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

