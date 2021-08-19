NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) versus CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Critical Review

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

NCC Group has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NCC Group and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCC Group N/A N/A N/A CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NCC Group and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCC Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00

CareCloud has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 139.97%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than NCC Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NCC Group and CareCloud’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareCloud $105.12 million 1.05 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.27

NCC Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareCloud.

Summary

CareCloud beats NCC Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

