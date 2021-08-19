Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,528,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 19,123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.2 days.

Shares of Nel ASA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 171,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,725. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLLSF. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

