NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $423.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. On average, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,474 shares of company stock worth $346,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

