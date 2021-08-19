Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Director Buys $38,200.00 in Stock

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Director Tom Gwydir acquired 5,000 shares of Nephros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nephros stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 3,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 million, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Nephros, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nephros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

