NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will announce sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion. NetEase posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year sales of $13.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $16.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NetEase by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in NetEase by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NetEase by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,215 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in NetEase by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

