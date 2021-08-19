NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 4.9%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.14 and last traded at $79.65. 23,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,498,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.76.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.98.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

