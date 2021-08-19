Neural Protocol (NRP) Market Cap Tops $130,132.14

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $130,132.14 and $36.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

