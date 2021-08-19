New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

NJR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.37. 2,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,835. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

