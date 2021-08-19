New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of New Mountain Finance worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $5,968,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $1,979,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,805,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 127,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,598,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 86,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

