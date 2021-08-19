New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 115,437 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.