New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). New Relic posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

NEWR opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $4,913,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in New Relic by 31.8% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after buying an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 9.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 111,970 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.