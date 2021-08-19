Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.51 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Newton has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $12.51 million and $897,419.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00143638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00149080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.59 or 1.00014374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.28 or 0.00904889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00710685 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

