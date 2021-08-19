Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.13. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on NEXA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $916.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $4,726,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.