Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.13. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have commented on NEXA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $916.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $4,726,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.