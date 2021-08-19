NFT Alley (ALLEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $736,759.03

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC on exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $736,759.03 and $207,041.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00056994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00145511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00150776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,204.90 or 0.99976555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.89 or 0.00921071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.79 or 0.06671018 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

