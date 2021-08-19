NFTLootBox (LOOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $538,717.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 52.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $65.78 or 0.00141433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 74.9% against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $538,717.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00149542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.68 or 1.00246330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00912591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00700522 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

