NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $569,079.74

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for about $1,739.53 or 0.03913457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $569,079.74 and approximately $3,481.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.55 or 0.00849374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00047478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00102601 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 327 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

