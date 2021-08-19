NFTX Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $149.84 or 0.00320906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $70.48 million and $1.30 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

