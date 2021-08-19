Nicholas Graham Sells 726 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $13,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 343,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.18 million, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

