NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDAC) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 49,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 23,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

