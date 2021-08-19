NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.53 Billion

Brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post sales of $12.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 billion and the highest is $12.90 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $50.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $51.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.69 billion to $55.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $168.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE has a 52 week low of $107.35 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.