NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,825 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,312,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.35 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

