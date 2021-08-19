Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Cap Tops $142,994.29

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $142,994.29 and approximately $5.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00841897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00103173 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

