Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $26.13

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $25.02. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 5,118 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

