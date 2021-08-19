nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Up 4.4%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.68. 9,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 273,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.