Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,331,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,479,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

