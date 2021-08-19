Node Runners Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,900.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Node Runners has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1,900.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.69 or 0.00143414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.29 or 0.00847359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00102497 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.