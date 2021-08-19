None (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of None (NYSEARCA:FPFD) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.28. Approximately 2,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for None Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for None and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.