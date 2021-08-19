Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,068.0 days.
Shares of Nongfu Spring stock remained flat at $$4.90 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89. Nongfu Spring has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $9.15.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
