Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,068.0 days.

Shares of Nongfu Spring stock remained flat at $$4.90 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89. Nongfu Spring has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

