Nord Finance (NORD) Price Tops $2.70

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $524,856.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00150651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.80 or 1.00265303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.97 or 0.00919192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.94 or 0.06771890 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.