NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.00 ($55.29).

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOEJ shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ETR:NOEJ opened at €44.52 ($52.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of €44.32. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

