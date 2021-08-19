NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.00 ($55.29).

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOEJ shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ETR:NOEJ opened at €44.52 ($52.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of €44.32. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

