North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,480.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

