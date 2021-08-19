NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NWH.UN stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.86. The company had a trading volume of 524,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

