Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,051 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,946.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,891 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

