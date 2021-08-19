Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,433 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period.

IUSV traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $72.39. 5,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,801. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

