Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,169. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

