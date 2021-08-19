Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,157,000 after acquiring an additional 111,490 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 147,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 72,201 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 159.0% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,810,000.

Shares of AVEM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.18. 929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,436. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.67.

