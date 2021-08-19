Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $116.15. 163,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,630. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.