Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,582 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 0.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 982,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,359. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30.

