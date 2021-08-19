Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 5.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,548. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

