Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.37. 1,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,005. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.