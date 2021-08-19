Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $$20.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 92,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,824. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

